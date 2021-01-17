CALLS For BBC To Be Defunded After Spending £325k On A ‘Bias’ Monitor brings criticism



The BBC has reportedly just spent around £325,000 giving a job to a senior executive, whose job will be to monitor bias in the corporation, a decision that has prompted a call from, among others, Rupert Lowe, the former Brexit party MEP, to ‘defund the BBC’.

The move to pay such a large sum of money is clearly seen as wrong by many, during a time when most British people are struggling and under increasing financial pressure with the pandemic.

Mr Lowe, talking with Express.co.uk said, “It is absolute nonsense. I think it is a very good example of why the BBC needs to be defunded. Because at the end of the day all this nonsense is just misleading people as to what is real and what is not real”.

He continued, “Most people in this country if you told them about this, would not know what his job was. I am relatively well-versed in life and I don’t. The Government criticises the private sector for the amount of money they pay and then they allow this to happen. Quite frankly Richard Sharp needs to pull his bloody finger out and sort it out”.

He added, “The BBC is like the European Union, it is not like they have to budget like most of us to make sure things add up. At the end of the year, whatever the cost is is whatever they levy on the public in the next year. It is the same with the BBC -if the numbers don’t add up they just increase the licence fee”.

The Campaign Director of ‘Defund the BBC’, Rebecca Ryan, told Express.co.uk, “Ken will be paid £325k per year out of licence fee payers’ pockets to tell us what we already know, that the BBC is incapable of adhering to its Charter obligations to represent all of the UK and deliver impartial programming”.

