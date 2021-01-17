Call for air purifiers in Benejuzar schools

PARTIDO POPULAR councillors called on Benejuzar town hall to equip local schools with air purifiers and carbon dioxide meters.

Once installed, the Opposition party councillors said in their written request that classrooms would no longer need to depend exclusively on open windows to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The HEPA filters and carbon dioxide meters would be capable of purifying more than 90 per cent of the air in classrooms, trapping viruses, bacterial, mites and dust.

When schools first returned in September, this did not seriously affect pupils, the letter said, but the need to air classrooms during bitterly cold weather now made it essential to provide alternative methods, the PP councillors said.

