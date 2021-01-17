Malagas regional hospital can utilise other sections when extra beds are needed, and it’s done just that.

The cafeteria in Malaga’s regional hospital is being prepared for use as an ICU ward for incoming patients affected by the recent rise in COVID infections.

-- Advertisement --



This ward has been “installed” before in the cafeteria when numbers of infected patients increased, and the need for another ICU arose.

The whole of the hospital has undergone a restructure of varying degrees to accommodate what its believed will be a considerable rise in admissions in the next 14 days.

The Hospital management confirmed Oncological surgery would go ahead despite the influx of Covid patients, and as much normal practice would continue.

Still, non-urgent procedures may take a back seat till the facility can accommodate.

It’s always a worrying development when cafeterias are turned into intensive care wards, but it’s a necessary one in these difficult times.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “cafeteria becomes icu in Malaga hospital”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.