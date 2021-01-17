British Public Urged To Play Their Part in Historic Vaccine Rollout

THE British Public Are Being Urged By Matt Hancock To Play Their Part in this Historic Vaccine Rollout

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock took to Twitter to say: “I know so many people are doing so much to support our NHS & the national effort to vaccinate.

“Now is your chance to get involved by helping everyone aged over 80 get their jabs. The public has a vital part to play in the rollout of the UK COVID-19 vaccines delivery plan.”

The NHS has vaccinated around 45 per cent of those aged 80 and over in England and is encouraging people who have been offered a vaccine to book their appointments as soon as possible. Over one million people aged 80 and over have now been invited to book their jab at one of England’s NHS vaccination centres.

Helping vulnerable people to get their vaccinations is one of three pledges the government has asked the public to make to support the largest vaccination programme in British history.

The 3 pledges are:

Help out – help those aged 80 and over by supporting friends, family and loved ones with their appointments, as well as volunteering to help those in the community

Join up – sign up to clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments

Stay informed – keep up to date with accurate and trusted NHS advice and make sure to share facts with friends and family

By taking part in one or more of these pledges, members of the public can join the national effort and support the NHS as the vaccination programme continues to expand.

Matt Hancock said: “Throughout this pandemic, I have been in awe of how much the British public has contributed to the fight against the virus. I want to thank everyone for the time, effort and patience they have put in to keep themselves and others safe.

“We recognise that so many people want to support our NHS so health and care workers can continue to save lives, and now is your chance to get involved by helping the remaining people aged 80 and over get their jabs.

“I urge everyone, no matter who you are, what you do or where you’re from, to come forward and take on our three pledges. Everyone has a part to play in this national effort – to protect our NHS, our loved ones and other people’s loved ones too,” he said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “British Public Urged To Play Their Part in Historic Vaccine Rollout”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.