Britain Invites G7 Leaders to Resort in Cornwall For June Summit.

Britain has announced plans to hold the first in-person meeting of the G7 for nearly two years in June, inviting the leaders of major developed economies to a picturesque seaside village in Cornwall to discuss rebuilding from the pandemic and climate change.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he wants to use Britain’s presidency of the G7 to forge a consensus that the global economy must recover from the COVID-19 crisis in a pro-free trade and sustainable way.

Johnson has also invited Australia, India and South Korea to attend. The summit will take place in the tiny resort of Carbis Bay in Cornwall, southwest England – an area now most famous for its beaches and surfing but also home to fishing fleets and once an important mining area.

“Two hundred years ago Cornwall’s tin and copper mines were at the heart of the UK’s industrial revolution and this summer Cornwall will again be the nucleus of great global change and advancement,” Johnson said.

“Coronavirus is doubtless the most destructive force we have seen for generations and the greatest test of the modern world order we have experienced,” he said in a statement. “It is only right that we approach the challenge of building back better by uniting with a spirit of openness to create a better future.”

Britain also takes over the presidency of the UN Security Council in February, and Johnson has signalled he is seeking to boost the UK’s international presence as it embarks on a new path post-Brexit.

Britain has suffered badly during the health crisis, with the highest death toll in Europe of more than 88,000 people.

