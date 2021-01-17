Body found in search for missing Scottish teen Santino Hogan in a park close to his home.



Police searching for a missing teenager in Perth and Kinross say they have found a body. Police Scotland said the discovery was made in a park in Glenfarg on Sunday at about 14:00. No formal identification has taken place, but it is believed to be that of 16-year-old Santino Hogan. The death is not being treated as suspicious. -- Advertisement --



The teenager went missing from his home in the village at about 18:00 on Friday. Officers said his family had been made aware of the discovery.

A spokesperson said: “Around 2 pm on Sunday, January 17 the body of a male was found in a park in Glenfarg. “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. Formal identification is yet to take place however it is believed to be 16-year-old Santino Hogan who had been reported missing from his home in Glenfarg. His family have been made aware.”

