BRAZIL Authorises Emergency Use of Chinese and AstraZeneca Vaccines – Nurse Monica Calazas (54) was the first to get the vaccine in Brazil through CoronaVac.
The São Paulo government applied the first dose of CoronaVac (the Chinese vaccine) this Sunday afternoon (January 17), after the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved the emergency use of the vaccine against Covid-19.
The country is one of the most affected by the virus having registered 8.5 million infections and more than 209,000 deaths.
Nurse Mônica Calazans, who lives in Itaquera, in the East Zone of São Paulo, was the first person, outside of clinical studies, to receive the vaccine.
Mônica works on the front line against Covid-19 at the Instituto de Infectologia Emílio Ribas, according to reports. She volunteered for the third phase of CoronaVac clinical trials conducted in the country and had received a placebo.
After being immunised, she received from the governor João Doria (PSDB) a symbolic stamp with the words “I am vaccinated by Butantan” and a bracelet with the phrase “I vaccinated myself”.
The second to be vaccinated was nurse Wilson Paes de Pádua, 57, from the Vila Penteado hospital, who said: “I am very happy, I think we have to fight for the vaccine, fight for science, to improve health and get out of this pandemic. I feel very proud and happy of that moment”.
