BRAZIL Authorises Emergency Use of Chinese and AstraZeneca Vaccines – Nurse Monica Calazas (54) was the first to get the vaccine in Brazil through CoronaVac.

-- Advertisement --



The São Paulo government applied the first dose of CoronaVac (the Chinese vaccine) this Sunday afternoon (January 17), after the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved the emergency use of the vaccine against Covid-19.

The country is one of the most affected by the virus having registered 8.5 million infections and more than 209,000 deaths.