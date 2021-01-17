Blast from the past for Huercal-Overa

HUERCAL-OVERA town hall has asked residents for old photographs of the local railway station.

The station building, its goods shed and the adjoining area are currently being rehabilitated and will eventually become a leisure centre with a restaurant, café, informal museum and sports facilities.

“We want the station’s past to be here in the present and the future, and are asking for your collaboration,” the town hall announced on its social media pages.

“It’s very easy, just send old photos of the railway station to the turismo@huercal-overa.es address.”

