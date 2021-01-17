Bikes Repaired By Prison Inmates Sent To Africa

275 bikes repaired by Irish prison inmates sent to Africa

275 bicycles which were repaired by inmates at the Loughan House Open Centre in Ireland have been shipped to Gambia, where they will be distributed to children who have to travel long distances in order to get to school. Rotary Ireland collects unwanted bikes from homes around the country and delivers them to the prison, where inmates work to make them as good as new.

Executive Director of CADO Frances Mendy said: “This initiative has already provided 1,440 bicycles to Gambian students across the country.

“With this resource, students can thrive in their education and also contribute to other important causes like reducing waste and saving the environment.”

Governor of Loughan House Mark Lydon told the Sunday World that as well as helping disadvantaged children gain access to education, the initiative also has a very positive effect on the prisoners.

“Here at Loughan House we aim to offer a number of activities that will help to rehabilitate our prisoners and provide them with skills that will be useful when they are reintroduced to society, the project provides them with the expertise to become bicycle mechanic and to even gain a City and Guilds Qualification which we are confident many can use to make a better life upon their release,” he said.

