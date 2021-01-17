BENALMADENA school forced to close as eighteen teachers go into quarantine

Health Authorities have had to shut the IES Benalmádena in its entirety after several positive Covid cases were detected in a second year class, forcing a total of eighteen teachers into preventative quarantine.

-- Advertisement --



As of Monday, January 18, all classes will be taken online from students’ homes following the outbreak in the secondary school, which was reported on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health informed the school on Friday that all teachers who had taught the second years would need to quarantine for 10 days, and the school could not operate with such a reduction in the faculty. Authorities hope that normal activity will be able to resume on January 26.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Benalmádena School Forced To Close As Teachers Quarantine”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.