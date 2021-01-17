Bar Thief Nabbed After Getting Stuck In Window In Spain’s Sevilla

BAR thief nabbed after getting stuck in the front window in Spain’s Sevilla

Local Police in the Pio XII neighbourhood of Sevilla managed to arrest a thief with 51 previous arrests as he attempted to rob a bar on Calle Llerena in the early hours of Friday morning, January 15. Neighbours contacted the emergency services when they heard noises coming from the premises at around 1:30am, before the security alarm started going off.

When the Local Police arrived at the address, they were surprised to find the 40-year-old burglar stuck half-in, half-out the front window of the bar. They also found the tools with which he had managed to pry open the security shutters. Because of the thief’s unfortunate position, officers wasted no time in arresting the man.

Once back at the station the officers realised that the man had been arrested on no less than 51 previous occasions, the most recent being two days beforehand, for theft.

