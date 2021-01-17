As Long As ‘Three Key Factors’ Are Met Covid Lockdown Could Be Lifted In The UK ‘From March’.

Brits weary of the lockdown may, at last, see the light at the end of the tunnel as the government is reportedly setting out plans to ease restrictions at the beginning of March. The Cabinet has now outlined a “three-point” plan that needs to be fulfilled to lift the lockdown, according to reports.

-- Advertisement --



According to the three main requirements of the plan, death rates need to be seen to be dropping, the number of hospital admissions must be lower, and a significant percentage of residents in the 50-70 age range must have been vaccinated.

However, despite British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing the closure of all travel corridors this week, the paper reports ministers are considering an even tougher crackdown at the borders. Officials are said to have been told to prepare for the creation of quarantine hotels for those arriving in Britain and to use GPS and facial-recognition technology to check that people are staying in isolation.

Ten new vaccine centres are set to open across England on Monday with more than a million over-80s invited to receive their coronavirus jab. The Government is increasingly bullish about the speed of Britain’s vaccination drive and has privately set an ambitious target of giving every adult the jab by the end of June, it was claimed last night.

Whitehall sources are confident of accelerating the pace of the rollout to a point where four to five million people are receiving their shots each week.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “As Long As ‘Three Key Factors’ Are Met Covid Lockdown Could Be Lifted In The UK ‘From March’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.