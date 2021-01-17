ALMOST all of Italy goes into lockdown in a bit to slow the spread of the virus

Italy is heading into a tough period of restrictions on Sunday, January 17, as coronavirus cases in the country continue to skyrocket. There is currently an average of 500 deaths per day in Italy, with 16,310 new Covid infections registered on Saturday according to the Ministry of Health. The death toll in the country stands at 81,800.

“A high level of risk of an uncontrollable and unmanageable pandemic remains,” cautioned Professor Silvio Brusaferro, a member of the scientific committee that advises the Italian Government on the coronavirus. Professor Brusaferro also warned of a “new rapid increase in cases in the coming weeks, if strict rules are not maintained to contain the pandemic.”

As of Sunday, twelve Italian regions will be in the ‘orange zone’, meaning that all bars and restaurants will be closed and people won’t be allowed to leave the municipality.

Lombardy, Sicily and Alto Adige are in the ‘red zone’ and will be plunged into total confinement for three weeks, meaning people can’t leave their homes except for necessities and all non-essential businesses will be closed.

