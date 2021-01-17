All 50 US States On Alert For Armed Protests During Biden Inauguration.

All 50 US states, including the District of Columbia (DC), are on alert for possible violent protests ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday, Jan. 20. National Guard troops have assembled en masse in Washington DC, to deter any further repeats of last week’s deadly riots.

The FBI has warned of possible armed marches by pro-Trump supporters at all 50 state capitols. Meanwhile, the Biden team has set out plans to reverse key Trump policies. In the hours after Mr Biden sets foot in the White House, he will embark on a blitz of executive actions designed to signal a clean break from his predecessor’s administration, according to a memo seen by US media.

“Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the US Capitol from 17 January through 20 January,” the FBI bulletin states. It also suggests there are threats of an “uprising” if Trump is removed via the 25th Amendment before Inauguration Day.

“On 8 January, the FBI received information on an identified group calling for others to join them in ‘storming’ state, local and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings in the event POTUS is removed as President prior to Inauguration Day.

This identified group is also planning to ‘storm’ government offices including in the District of Columbia and in every state, regardless of whether the states certified electoral votes for Biden or Trump, on 20 January,” the bulletin adds.

A Virginia man was arrested for trying to enter through a Washington DC checkpoint armed with a gun, 500 rounds of ammunition and fake credentials on Saturday. Wesley Allen Beeler, from Front Royal, Virginia, was arrested Friday evening as he tried to make his way through security checkpoints in downtown DC that have been erected ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration.

A police report said that Beeler drove his pick-up truck to a police checkpoint at North Capitol and E Street NE close to the Capitol building which just one week ago was the site of a violent siege that left five dead. Beeler then allegedly showed officers fake inauguration credentials in an effort to get inside the perimeter.

