Airports Face Being Mothballed After Suspension All Of Britain’s Quarantine-Free Travel Corridors.

Many of Britains airports could close altogether after Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend all of Britain’s quarantine-free travel. The Prime Minister announced on Friday that anyone arriving in the UK from 4.00 am tomorrow, Monday, Jan. 18, will have to produce a negative coronavirus test and quarantine for up to ten days as part of a desperate bid to prevent more mutant strains from entering the UK.

All flights from South America, Portugal and Cape Verde have been banned in response to a deadly new strain that originated in Brazil.

Scientific advisers said it was “hard to see” when the restrictions would end as new variants continued to emerge, delivering a potentially devastating blow to the travel industry. The prime minister said that after progress with vaccinations “what we don’t want to see is all that work undone by the arrival of a new variant that is vaccine-busting”.

Breaking quarantine rules is a criminal offence, and people risk being fined and could end up with a criminal record. Failure to self-isolate can mean a £1,000 fine in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, or £480 in Scotland. Fines in England for persistent offenders have doubled to £10,000.



People can be fined up to £3,200 in England for providing inaccurate contact details, or £1,920 in Wales- there is also a fine of £100 for not filling in the passenger locator form.

