671 More Covid Deaths Recorded in the UK – Stopping a Five Day High

671 More Covid Deaths Have Been Recorded in the UK – Stopping a Five Day High – as Another 38,598 Cases Have Been Reported

The figure brings the total number of deaths in the UK – within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test – to 89,261.

However, this figure is down from yesterday’s (January 16) alarming data that showed 1,295 people had lost their lives to Covid within that 24 hour period – which represented more than 1,000 new Covid-related deaths for the fifth day in a row.

A further 38,598 confirmed coronavirus cases have also been recorded in the past 24 hours – the lowest so far this year. This takes the total number of coronavirus infections since the pandemic started to 3,395,959.

SAGE expert Professor John Edmunds advised that evidence is pointing towards the current lockdown restrictions working, stating: “it would be a huge mistake to relax measures too soon.”

As vaccinations continue to be administered across the country, Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock spoke to the British public today to urge them to play their part in this historic vaccine rollout.

“I urge everyone, no matter who you are, what you do or where you’re from, to come forward and take on our three pledges. Everyone has a part to play in this national effort – to protect our NHS, our loved ones and other people’s loved ones too,” he said.

