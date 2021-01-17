Corrie Star Pansexual

Kimberly Hart-Simpson has revealed her sexuality in a frank and descriptive way.

The former Corrie star Kimberly Hart-Simpson has come out as Pansexual; shes says she fancies everybody, as she prepares for celebs, go dating.

Kimberly played escort Nicky Wheatly on the soap and said she could not wait to meet someone of any gender on her next tv stint on celebs go dating.

Gender doesn’t matter to me I fancy everybody the 34-year-old said she had dated male-female and transgender.

Kimberly also confessed she used to change her tinder profile to both when she was drunk then wake up the following day hoping someone had seen.

She says she doesn’t really have a type although cuteness may get the better of her and she does think that Britains got talent judge Alesha Dixon is beautiful.

The programme “CELEBS GO DATING” will air on January 25 at 9 pm on E4.

