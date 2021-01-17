130 people were cautioned after two parties were disbanded in restaurants in Barcelona, but that’s not the most shocking fact.

On Saturday evening, January 16 in Barcelona city 2 restaurants, one of them pictured was found to be holding illegal gatherings over the permitted number and not socially distanced.

-- Advertisement --



The most shocking thing was that 67 people were gathered nearby in one restaurant without a single mask worn correctly.

Cachitos restaurant in the city and another unnamed on calle Mendez close by both had exceeded the restrictions 4 times over.

Cachitos had 67 people, and there were 64 people in the other restaurant, all were cautioned and spoken to about COVID restrictions along with officers evacuating both venues immediately according to (cat324)

An investigation continues into the incident and perhaps the bigger question of why people won’t obey rules.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “130 PEOPLE PACK RESTAURANTS WITH NO MASKS ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.