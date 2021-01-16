Young mum found dead at her home as police arrest suspect

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Young mum found dead at her home as police arrest suspect
CREDIT: Twitter (file)

A young mum was found dead at her home in A Coruña following an attempted burglary as police arrest a suspect.

ACCORDING to the Guardia Civil, the 33-year-old mother of a two-year-old was discovered at her home in Porzomillos at 7.30pm on Friday, January 15.

-- Advertisement --

She had been home alone with her child when she reportedly surprised her assailant and was attacked before the suspect fled and she called emergency services for help.

Sadly, she died before police and paramedics arrived.


The Guardia Civil quickly arrested a suspect, who was reportedly hospitalised briefly after some form of breakdown.

The police keeping the investigation open to clarify what happened and have ruled out a case of sexist violence reporting the incident as an alleged burglary attempt.


Mayor Pablo Gonzalez expressed his condolences to the family and said that “this has no words, it is a disgrace, it is heartbreaking”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Young mum found dead at her home as police arrest suspect”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleVaccine Patients Treated to Classical Music at Salisbury Cathedral
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here