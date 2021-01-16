Young mum found dead at her home as police arrest suspect

A young mum was found dead at her home in A Coruña following an attempted burglary as police arrest a suspect.

ACCORDING to the Guardia Civil, the 33-year-old mother of a two-year-old was discovered at her home in Porzomillos at 7.30pm on Friday, January 15.

She had been home alone with her child when she reportedly surprised her assailant and was attacked before the suspect fled and she called emergency services for help.

Sadly, she died before police and paramedics arrived.

The Guardia Civil quickly arrested a suspect, who was reportedly hospitalised briefly after some form of breakdown.

The police keeping the investigation open to clarify what happened and have ruled out a case of sexist violence reporting the incident as an alleged burglary attempt.

Mayor Pablo Gonzalez expressed his condolences to the family and said that “this has no words, it is a disgrace, it is heartbreaking”.

