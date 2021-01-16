‘Work bubbles’ for Diputacion employees

ALMERIA’S provincial council, the Diputacion, will reduce in-person attention by 25 per cent, its president Javier A Garcia Molina announced.

The decision, made with the backing of the trade unions that represent the council’s employees, aims to protect both staff and the public from Covid-19 infection.

“The health of personnel and users is our principal concern,” Garcia Molina declared.

At present 50 per cent of Diputacion employees work from home and this will now be increased to 75 per cent although the measure would not affect attention to the public, he said.

“Each section has organised new shifts to ensure that provincial centres remain open and provide a normal service.”

Employees will alternate between working at home and in-person “work bubbles” Garcia Molina explained.

