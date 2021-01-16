Woman jailed for assaulting two PCs and a paramedic

A woman has been jailed for assaulting two police officers and a paramedic in Brighton.

POLICE responded to a disturbance at the Royal Sussex County Hospital at 8.30pm on Tuesday, January 12, where they found a woman behaving aggressively towards staff.

Officers intervened and one PC was struck and another PC spat at by the suspect who said she had Covid-19.

She continued to shout abusive language and also assaulted a member of security staff at the hospital.

Christina Whelan, 34, of Danehill Road in Brighton, was arrested and charged with three counts of assaulting an emergency worker, assault by beating, obstructing a constable in their execution of duty and using threatening/abusive words or behaviour likely to cause alarm or distress.

She pleaded guilty to the charges at Brighton Magistrates’ Court and was sentenced to a total of 36 weeks’ imprisonment.

Chief Inspector Roy Hodder said: “Our officers and NHS colleagues work incredibly hard to protect and support members of the public and it is completely unacceptable that they should face this kind of appalling treatment while carrying out their duties.

“We are pleased the court has recognised the severity of these offences and served the defendant with a custodial sentence.

“Being assaulted should absolutely not be part of the job as a police officer or NHS staff and we are grateful to our colleagues for the challenging work they undertake every day.”

