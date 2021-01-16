WhatsApp Delays Data Sharing Update Following Public Backlash

WHATSAPP has delayed its controversial data-sharing update following a public backlash over privacy concerns.

WhatsApp has delayed a data-sharing change that would see user data shared with Facebook, the parent company of the hugely popular messaging app.

“We’re now moving back the date on which people will be asked to review and accept the terms,” the company said in a blog post.

WhatsApp cancelled its 8 February deadline for accepting the alter its terms of service, involving sharing data with Facebook, meaning users will no longer have to review and accept its updated terms by that date. Previously, any users who failed to agree to the update by this date found find themselves locked out of their accounts.

The app said it would instead “go to people gradually to review the policy at their own pace before new business options are available on 15 May”.

The move will WhatsApp’s lucrative plans to generate revenue by facilitating commercial exchanges on the messaging app, which Facebook bought for $19 billion (€15.7 billion) in 2014 but has been slow to monetise.

Many users and online privacy advocates raised their concerns about the update, which would have seen user details such as IP address and network provider shared with controversial tech giant Facebook. The company now fears that its controversial update may have driven many users to rival platforms such as Telegram and Signal.

