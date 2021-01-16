VIDEO “ACID ATTACK” HOW CAPTURE UNFOLDED

THE capture last night Friday, January 15 of one of the most wanted fugitives ever unfolds in this video direct from the Guardia Civil.

In the video, the man can be seen being finally captured by Guardia Civil and detained in a police vehicle. The full moment of capture of this fugitive, who has maimed at least one, but possibly two, beautiful young girls with their lives ahead of them.

-- Advertisement --



The victims are currently in Sevilla hospital and are receiving the best care as it is hoped their condition improves very soon, due to the extent of the injuries it’s still a waiting game and naturally, everyone prays for their recovery, in addition, some local towns have held vigils in their names.

La Guardia Civil detiene al #Melillero, presunto autor de la violenta agresión con ácido a dos mujeres en Cártama #Málaga pic.twitter.com/WcFeCKq2YG

— Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) January 16, 2021

Jose Arcadio D. N. is the name of the attacker and he will be brought before Justice departments in Spain to answer the charges of malicious wounding, serious assault and other lesser charges However the condition of one of the girls is crucial to him being charged with an even more serious crime should her condition worsen with up to 45 per cent burns to her body.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Video acid attack how to capture unfolded”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.