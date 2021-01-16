VERA has admitted three new members to its Policia Local force.

Two of the officers passed the March 2020 entrance exams followed by training and a probationary period, bringing the Vera force up to 28.

-- Advertisement --



The third officer covers a vacancy that occurred after a predecessor was posted elsewhere.

All three have now been sworn in and were welcomed by Vera’s mayor Jose Carmelo Jorge Blanco who congratulated them on their “vocation to serve others and contribute to keeping the town safe.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Vera officers sworn in.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.