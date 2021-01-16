Valencian President Calls Pfizer Vaccine Delay A ‘Disgrace’

VALENCIAN President calls the Pfizer vaccine delay a ‘disgrace’ and says it will set back the vaccination plan by a week

President of the Valencian Community, Ximo Puig, has shown his outrage that the latest batch of Pfizer Covid vaccines will be delayed, as the pharmaceutical giant announced that it would be limiting supplies to all of Europe next week in an attempt to catch up with demand. The president fumed that the delay in vaccines “causes us a great upheaval” and that healthcare facilities would “lose a week” in their vaccination plans.

Pfizer made the shock announcement that it would have to send fewer doses of the jab to Europe as it needed to improve its production process; consequently, as of the week beginning January 18 2021, the normal delivery of vaccines will be delayed until January 27. It should resume as normal after that time.

Nevertheless, Puig reassured the public that they would catch up and immunise the target amount of people in the community “if the company keeps its word.”

