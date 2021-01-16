Valencia Volunteer Probed for Defrauding Disabled Man

GUARDIA CIVIL is investigating a young volunteer in the Valencian Community accused of defrauding a disabled man under her care.

The volunteer, a young woman in her 20s, had lived for five months in a residential facility in the Valencian town of Lliria (25km outside the city) where she cared for a young man with disabilities.

Despite earning the trust of the man and the NGO she volunteered for, his family became suspicious when unusual expenses were spotted on his emergency credit card. The money had been spent on hiring a private car and driver, and the volunteer is suspected of defrauding the man to enjoy a chauffeured shopping trip.

Digital crime investigators traced the payments to the accused via her mobile phone, and she will face criminal charges at a Lliria court. The young woman allegedly manipulated the trust bestowed on her by the vulnerable victim and his family for financial gain, breaching her NGO’s code of conduct and the Spanish law.

Volunteers at the disability charity are strictly prohibited from spending the money of those in their care, even if it is for common expenses let alone shopping sprees with private drivers.

