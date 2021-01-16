Vaccine Patients Treated to Classical Music at Salisbury Cathedral

ELDERLY recipients of the Covid-19 vaccine were treated to live classical music as they received their jabs at the centuries-old Salisbury Cathedral in Wiltshire.

Salisbury Cathedral, one of Britain’s most iconic places of worship, was the venue for the city’s Covid-19 vaccination programme rolled out for residents aged over 80.

While receiving their jabs, patients were treated to a beautiful ensemble of classical music played from the magnificent cathedral’s famous Father Willis organ.

The cathedral’s musical director David Wills told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that elderly vaccine patients received their doses to the music of “lovely, soothing Bach, Handel, and Pachelbel” with the aim to “give people a nice ambiance to relax”.

“The mood today is one of calm and serenity”, said Wills, while noting that the cathedral’s ornate organ had recently been refurbished to its former splendour and that it was “great for people to hear it”.

The Very Revd Nicholas Papadopulos, Dean of Salisbury, said that the historic venue was “proud to be playing our part in the life-saving vaccination programme, which offers real hope in these difficult times.

“The staff of our local NHS and their patients will receive a warm welcome to their cathedral, and we assure them of our constant prayer.”

