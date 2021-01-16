US Capitol Police Arrest Loaded Gunman at Checkpoint.

US Capitol Police have arrested a Virginia man with fake inaugural credentials, a loaded handgun and more than 500 rounds of ammunition as he tried to get through a checkpoint in DC.

According to reports, a Virginia man has been arrested for trying to enter through a Washington DC checkpoint armed with a gun, 500 rounds of ammunition and fake credentials. Wesley Allen Beeler, from Front Royal, Virginia, was arrested Friday evening as he tried to make his way through security checkpoints in downtown DC that have been erected ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration.

A police report said that Beeler drove his pick-up truck to a police checkpoint at North Capitol and E Street NE close to the Capitol building which just one week ago was the site of a violent siege that left five dead. Beeler then allegedly showed officers fake inauguration credentials in an effort to get inside the perimeter.

Beeler was arrested for several offences including possessing an unregistered firearm and possessing unregistered ammunition.

