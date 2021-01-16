UK Records More Than 1,000 Deaths Fifth Day In A Row

UK records more than 1,000 new Covid-related deaths for the fifth day in a row

The UK seems set to break grim new records, and Saturday, January 16 is sadly no exception. The latest data from Public Health England shows that a further 1,295 people have lost their lives to Covid in the past 24 hours, bringing Britain’s total death toll since the beginning of the pandemic up to 88,590. This Saturday marked the fifth consecutive day where deaths topped 1,000, and it is a 25 per cent increase on the number of fatalities reported on the same day the previous week.

On the other hand, 41,346 new coronavirus infections were recorded on Saturday, which is almost a third less than the previous week. Experts feel that the decline in the number of people contracting the virus could indicate that the tough Tier 4 restrictions in the UK may be starting to have a positive impact.

However, statistician Sir David Spiegelhalter warned that the Covid death rate is likely to get worse before it gets better, with a possible peak in the next week or so that could see a larger death toll than during the first wave.

Additionally, SAGE expert Professor John Edmunds advised that as the evidence is pointing towards the current lockdown restrictions working, it would be a huge mistake to relax measures too soon.

“I think it would be a disaster if we removed restrictions in, say, the end of February when we have gone through this first wave of the vaccination.

“If we relaxed our restrictions we would immediately put the NHS under enormous pressure again,” Professor Edmunds said.

