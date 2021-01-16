TWO Dead In House Fire In Alto De Almeria this morning



Emergency services have confirmed that two people tragically died in a fire this morning (Saturday 16), in a four-storey apartment block on Infantes Street, in the Barrio Alto de Almería area.

Reports are that the fire started on the second floor at around 11.45am, when a neighbor called Emergencies 112 to mobilise the fire services, but it quickly spread to the fourth floor, where a disabled person was living, along with an elderly person, both of whom were trapped inside the apartment and sadly died before fire rescue crews reached them.

The Local Police, National Police, the Fire Department, and EPES (the Public Health Emergency Company) all attended the incident, but there was nothing they could do to prevent the fatalities.

