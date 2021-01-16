Thousands Protest in Vienna Against Third Lockdown Extension

Thousands Line The Streets Of Vienna To Protest Against Third Lockdown Extension.

Some 10,000 people marched through the centre of the Austrian capital Vienna on Saturday to protest against restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of Covid-19, and also to demand the resignation of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

Coronavirus sceptics took to the streets as Kurz and his government discussed the possibility of extending the ongoing third lockdown in Austria, which includes movement restrictions and the closure of all non-essential businesses. The official announcement on the extension of the lockdown is expected on Sunday.

Chanting demonstrators – many without masks – held signs including “Kurz Must Go” and “Make Influenza Great Again” during marches through the city centre.

Two rallies took place in different parts of the city, which rarely sees large protest action, before uniting into a single march of around 10,000 people, according to local media. Most in the crowd ignored police calls to abide by social distancing rules and wear facemasks- in fact, most of the people greeted each other with kisses, then hugged and danced.

Austria, a country of 8.9 million people, is in its third lockdown, with only essential shops open. The country has reported nearly 390,00 coronavirus cases and almost 7,000 COVID-19 linked deaths since the pandemic began last year.

