THOUSANDS Of People Squash Into A Live Concert In New Zealand as restrictions are lowered in the country



Thousands of people squeezed like sardines into the Waitangi sports ground in New Zealand to enjoy a live concert featuring Six60, in the biggest outdoor event held in the country since the start of the pandemic.

Social-distancing was non-existent, as were facemasks, as crowds squashed up against one another singing and waving their arms, with even Chris Mac, the frontman from Six60 going into the crowd and partying with them.

The alert level in New Zealand has just been lowered to 1, and virus measures such as social-distancing are at a minimum as a result, in a country that has only had 25 fatalities since the start of the pandemic, and just 2,246 positive cases.

Facemasks are only required on public transport in and out of Auckland, and on all internal flights, and the government rolled out the NZ Covid Tracer app which people must use to sign in and out of places they visit daily.

New Zealand has been praised by health authorities around the world for the way it has dealt with the pandemic, with one of the lowest mortality rates worldwide.

