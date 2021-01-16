The Whole of Britain Could Be Vaccinated By A New £158million State-Of-The-Art Production Hub.

Experts in Oxfordshire say that the entire population of the UK could be vaccinated against new Covid variants within four months when a new £158million state-of-the-art vaccine production hub opens later this year.

-- Advertisement --



The cutting-edge vaccine production factory will be capable of inoculating the entire UK population, claimed its chief executive. The Vaccines Manufacturing Innovation Centre (VMIC) will add significant firepower to Britain’s immunisation infrastructure when it launches later this year.

Dr Matthew Duchars, who will oversee the Oxfordshire hub, he said: ‘We’ll be able to make 70million doses within a four to five-month period, enough for everyone in the country’.

The 7,400 sqm site at Harwell Science and Innovation Campus will allow the UK to be self-sufficient in vaccine production and not have to rely on overseas supplies. The Pfizer and Oxford doses are currently being shipped from Belgium and the Netherlands, meaning they are at risk to supply chain breakdown due to logistics and bad weather.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “The Whole of Britain Could Be Vaccinated By A New £158million State-Of-The-Art Production Hub”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.