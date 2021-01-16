TESCO Close Store as 50 Test Positve

A Tesco store in the UK has closed its doors after a possible COVID death.

A Tesco Extra store on Chester road, Stretford, near Manchester, was closed today Saturday, January 16 due to what’s believed to be a Covid death within its staff.

The store has now been closed even though Tesco won’t confirm a covid death it’s understood at least 50 positive cases are linked to the store.

There has been a 35 per cent spike in Stretford’s infection rate recently due to the British strain.

It was uncertain at this time whether or not the store had closed out of respect for a deceased employee, local sources said. However, most of the positive cases in employees were still isolated in line with the current procedure.

Figures in greater manchester area were at 12,700 testings positive at the end of week January 8

