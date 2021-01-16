Teachers near Seville Strike After Colleague Assaulted by Students

SECONDARY SCHOOL teachers in the Seville Province town of Olivares went on strike on Friday following the assault of a colleague by three students.

Teachers at the Heliches de Olivares Secondary school in Seville province refused to teach classes on Friday (January 15th) to protest against their conditions after one of their colleagues was assaulted by three teenage students on Thursday.

The school staff, who work in the town of Olivares about 15km from Seville, have launched their protest to complain “against the continuous aggressions and harassment of students towards teaching staff” in their workplace.

On Thursday (January 14th), three teenage students attacked a teacher on the school premises. According to local media, the teacher left his car to confront the teens who had been harassing him verbally. Upon exiting his vehicle, the teacher was physically attacked by the youths.

Two of the suspects are students at the Olivares secondary school, while a third had reportedly been expelled months ago. The teacher had reported his assault to Guardia Civil and officers are investigating the crime.

