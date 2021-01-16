SPANISH mountaineer dies after suffering an accident on an expedition to K2

Spanish mountaineer Sergi Mingote sadly died on Saturday, January 16, at the age of 49 while co-leading an expedition with Seven Summit Treks on K2 Mountain on the China-Pakistan border. According to early reports by a journalist for El Correo, Fernando J Perez on Twitter, the athlete suffered a 700 metre fall while descending from Camp 1 to the Advanced Base Camp.

-- Advertisement --



Spanish Health minister, Salvador Illa, paid tribute to the mountaineer on Twitter:

“Shocked by the news of the accident that has killed a magnificent athlete, former socialist mayor of Parets and personal friend. A hug and all my love to the family and friends of Sergi Mingote.”

Before his journey to K2, Mingote told ABC that he was hesitant about the trip.

“Going back to K2 was something that was not in my plans, because when I promoted it in the summer of 2018 I had such a bad time that I promised myself never to return. But we athletes are like that, and here we are again,” he said.

The news of the great mountaineer’s death came just hours after his expedition became the first to climb to the summit of K2 in the middle of winter.

President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sanchez, also shared his distress at the news of his death:

“Sad news on the death of Sergi Mingote at K2. He wanted to continue making history by being part of the first expedition to crown this mountain in the middle of winter and a tragic accident has ended his life. A big hug for the loved ones of this great athlete.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spanish Mountaineer Dies After Accident On K2”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.