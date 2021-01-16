SIR ELTON JOHN And Sir Rod Stewart End Their Three Year Feud and make up again



Sir Rod Stewart and Sir Elton John had a huge falling out back in 2018 and had not spoken since, but now, Sir Rod has buried the hatch and built the bridge with his old friend Sir Elton, to put an end to their 3-year feud. -- Advertisement --



The 76-year-old singer revealed he has apologised to Sir Elton John, aged 73, in order to repair their broken friendship and to set a good example to his kids, after the two of them had been life-long buddies since they found fame in the early 1970s.

Their fall out came after Sir Elton witnessed Sir Rod making disparaging remarks on a TV show in the US, while talking about Elton’s 300 date ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour, labelling it “dishonest”, and calling his old friend “money-grabbing” while saying the tour “stinks of selling tickets”.

Sir Rod told The Sun, “I say to my kids, ‘A man apologises, go and apologise to your mother’. We’ve just made up as friends again, me and Elton. We’ve always been fierce enemies, as you know, through the years, but it’s always been at a playful level. But we had the worst row, like a married couple. It went on forever”.

