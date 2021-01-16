Sierra Nevada Ski Resort Remains Open Despite Tough New Restrictions

SIERRA NEVADA ski resort remains open despite tough new coronavirus restrictions in Andalucía

Cetursa has most certainly breathed a sigh of relief as the official Gazette will announce that the Sierra Nevada ski resort can remain open, despite tough new restrictions and municipality closures announced for the Andalucían Community. The ski resort was at capacity on Saturday, January 16 as the recent cold weather has created perfect skiing conditions, and people living further afield no doubt flocked to the mountains to take advantage of the sport before travel is restricted on Sunday.

While Cetursa has said it is committed to keeping the resort open, there is a worry that, because of the municipality restrictions, there will not be enough skiers to keep the place going. It is expected that the official guidelines will indicate that people may travel to the Sierra Nevada once they don’t come from confined municipalities, but they will have to purchase a ski pass in advance.

Prior to opening its slopes to skiers for the winter season on December 18, the Sierra Nevada had to ensure that a plethora of safety precautions were in place to ensure compliance with Covid-19 restrictions.

