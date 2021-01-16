A SEVILLE teenager is facing a lengthy sentence as he goes on trial for the horrific assault of his ex-girlfriend who he slammed through a glass shopfront.

-- Advertisement --



Prosecutors in Seville are seeking an 11-year sentence for the accused, who was 18-years old in the summer of 2019 when they claim he savagely attacked his ex-girlfriend who was just 15.

The victim was left with permanent scars alongside multiple bone fractures when her ex-boyfriend slammed her against a shop window “again and again with such force that the window shattered” according to prosecutors just two days after their breakup.

He was only stopped in his attack when the girl’s friends and passersby urged him to stop or he would kill her. The young girl was rushed to the hospital with deep wounds across her body alongside fractured bones and permanent facial scarring.

The teenage attacker allegedly displayed a pattern of “sickly jealousy” towards his girlfriend, with whom he had been in a relationship for two years prior to the shocking assault. In the lead up to their breakup and the horror attack, he had displayed an “intimidating behavior towards his girlfriend” and would resort to “kicking and punching” if he saw her in the company of friends or classmates.

Prosecutors working on the horrific case of gender violence have asked for a nine-year sentence for the brutal assault alongside another two years for prolonged abuse by the accused against his young victim. The trial is ongoing.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Seville Teen Faces Lengthy Sentence for Horror Assault on Ex-Girlfriend”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.