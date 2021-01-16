Scotland Wakes Up To New Restrictions.

Toughened lockdown restrictions have come into force in Scotland today, Saturday, Jan.16, due to a rapidly spreading strain of Covid-19. In response to what the First Minister called an “extremely serious” situation, further measures have been brought in to stop the spread of coronavirus and limit non-essential contact.

-- Advertisement --



People who live in a Level 4 area – currently all of mainland Scotland – should not leave or remain outside their home, except for essential purposes. Working from home has become a default position for all businesses through statutory guidance and services, and only those who cannot do their job from home should go into a workplace.

Guidance previously issued to only allow essential work to be undertaken inside people’s homes has also been placed into law. Ms Sturgeon confirmed coronavirus regulations will change to forbid people from leaving home for anything other than an essential purpose and that police can challenge people for doing something considered not to be essential after they have left the house.

Reasonable excuses for leaving home in Scotland were given by the government as:

Shopping for essentials such as food and medicine

Meeting your support or childcare bubble

Children can move between separated parents

Working or volunteering where it is “unreasonable” to work from home. This includes work in someone else’s home – for example, nannies, cleaners and tradespeople

Education, training, childcare, medical appointments and emergencies

Religious worship

Moving house

In a statement to Parliament, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Wednesday: “The situation we face in relation to the virus remains extremely serious. “We must continue to do everything possible to reduce case numbers – this is essential to relieve the pressure on our NHS and to save lives.

“Both individually and collectively, these additional measures – in further reducing the interactions that allow the virus to spread – will help our essential efforts to suppress it. At this critical and dangerous moment, please: Stay Home. Protect the NHS. Save lives.”



Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Scotland Wakes Up To New Restrictions”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.