Satanists Mourn as New York “Halloween House” Destroyed in Arson

NEW YORK’S Satanists are mourning the destruction of the “Halloween House” that is important to the bizarre faith and has been destroyed in a possible arson attack.

The “Halloween House”, which is over 120 years old, served as a hub for local adherents of the religion according to local media in upstate New York. Authorities say the house was destroyed in an arson attack and are investigating the blaze.

The suspected arsonist was captured on CCTV approaching the house in the early hours of Thursday morning with a pair of petrol cans, dousing liquid on the front porch and igniting it. Two people escaped the blaze, according to local news outlets.

The home, in the New York town of Poughkeepsie, was adorned with devil sculptures alongside a sign over the garage read “Devil’s Garage”. A hearse could usually be seen parked in front of the property in scenes that some have likened to the Addams Family TV franchise, which followed a spooky family inspired by Hollywood B-Films.

According to Peter H Gilmore, the high priest of the Church of Satan, the building will likely not be rebuilt due to the extensive fire damage. The Satanist claimed that his religion is based not on worshipping demons and devils, but on the ideas of individual liberty and self-fulfillment more in line with atheist philosophies.

