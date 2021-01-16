Racist “Zoom Bombers” Gatecrash Virtual Launch of Holocaust Book

ANTI-SEMITIC “Zoom bombers” have gatecrashed the virtual launch of an Italian holocaust book, the latest in a string of such incidents.

On January 10th, anti-semitic gatecrashers “zoom bombed” the virtual launch of “The Generation of the Desert”, a book about the holocaust written by Italian Jewish author Lia Tagliacozzo.

Infiltrating the Zoom meeting intended to celebrate the book’s launch, anti-semites shouted “Jews, we’ll burn you in the oven” and other horrific racist insults to the shocked attendees. Tagliacozzo, the daughter of Holocaust survivors, told La Republicca that she felt as though “the Nazis entered my family home again, like in 1943”.

The attackers reportedly had Nazi symbols and portraits of Adolf Hitler as their personal images on the call.

The shocking incident is the latest in a string of “zoom bombings” by anti-semites, with racists infiltrating Jewish events on the popular video conference platform. The Anti-Defamation league has recorded 11 such incidents in the US and Canada between March and April 2020 alone.

In July, a virtual prayer conference organised by synagogues in the Texan city of Dallas was gatecrashed by racists who shouted “kill all Jews, bomb Israel” at shocked worshippers.

