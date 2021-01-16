Pupils in the UK could take mini GCSE and A Level exams at home and get their results under new proposals.

UNDER proposals published by the exam watchdog, Ofqual, for the first time ever, students in England could end up sitting the exams at home to help determine their grades, and results day could also be moved forward a month from August to early July.

-- Advertisement --



The regulator said it hoped exams could take place at school, but pointed out this might not be possible for pupils.

“We, therefore, propose that, if the pandemic makes it essential, where papers are to be used in the final assessment, the papers could be completed at an alternative venue, including a student’s home, where that is an option.”

The papers produced by the exam boards could be based on a “combination of questions from past papers and new questions”, it said.

Tests would be sat within a set period of time and multiple papers could be produced to cut the risk of mini exam papers being leaked.

And teachers will be able to draw on a range of broader evidence of a student’s work to make their final assessment.

Under the new proposals, pupils would be assessed by their teachers in May and early June, who would submit grades to exam boards in mid-June.

An “external quality assurance” process would then be carried out by the boards throughout the rest of June, sampling evidence used by schools to decide grades.

Geoff Barton, the general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said the proposal is a “sensible” option for assessing GCSEs and A Levels, but said clear quality assurance processes would be necessary to ensure a “consistency” in how grades are awarded.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Pupils could take GCSE and A Level exams at home with early results under new proposals”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.