Prince Harry ‘Heartbroken’ by Situation With The Royal Family Says Friend.

Prince Harry is said to be “heartbroken by the situation with his family” after his move to America, friend and ITV News anchor Tom Bradby has said- Bradby has known the Prince since he was a teenager.

-- Advertisement --



But Bradby, who gained exclusive access to the royal couple as they toured Africa in 2019, said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “content” with their new lives after stepping down as working royals and are really “quite excited” by the things they are doing.

Interviewed on this coming Sunday’s ITV’s episode of Love Your Weekend With Alan Titchmarsh, the broadcaster also stated that he thought the Duke of Cambridge did not find his position as a royal “easy”.

When asked whether he thinks Harry and Meghan seem any happier in California, Bradby said reports that the prince was missing his old life were untrue. Bradby confirmed ‘Megxit’ had been an emotional experience for all parties involved.

“I think they are feeling better, yes. I mean there has been a huge amount that has happened over the last year that I can’t talk about and I don’t want to talk about, and an awful lot of what has been said is kind of not accurate and not right,’ he said.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Prince Harry ‘Heartbroken’ by Situation With The Royal Family Says Friend”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.