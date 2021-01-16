Price-cut required for electricity

ALMERIA senators Rafael Hernando and Rogelio Rodriguez-Comendador asked the government to reduce IVA on electricity.

At present, Spanish consumers pay the added-value tax at the rate of 21 per cent and the senators declared that this should be reduced to 10 per cent.

“Electricity should be affordable and nobody should need to turn off their heater or central heating because they can’t pay,” they argued.

