PORTUGAL’S President Hopes Lockdown Will Not Exceed One Month This Time



Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Portugal’s President, speaking during his campaign speech today (Saturday 16) for the upcoming presidential elections on January 24, when asked about the current lockdown situation, told reporters, “We hope it will not exceed a month, but we will see, we hope not”.

-- Advertisement --



He continued, “I hope it will only be a month. If we manage to – it depends a lot on all of us – in these fifteen days, and then on the renewal, when it is done, already at the end of the month, we get close to Carnival and have common sense, if that happens, and if it works, if we reverse the trend”.

The President of Portugal spent more than 30 minutes talking to journalists in Lisbon, having first visited a local Santo António grocery store in, and reiterated that he would “by the end of February” like to have a “turning point” in the covid-19 pandemic in Portugal, with a “trend of falling cases”.

__________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Portugal’s President Hopes Lockdown Will Not Exceed One Month This Time”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.