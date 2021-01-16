Portugal sets new daily Covid record a day into lockdown

Portugal has set a new daily Covid record a day into lockdown with 10,947 new infections and 166 coronavirus-related deaths.

THIS is the highest single-day rise since the start of the pandemic, and the fourth consecutive day the country has registered more than 10,000 cases.

The total number of infections now stands at 539,416 and there have been 8,709 fatalities, according to data according to the General Directorate of Health (DGS).

And the pressure on hospitals continues with an additional 93 people admitted in the last 24 hours, meaning there are currently 4,653 Covid patients on wards across the country.

As of today (Saturday, January 16, there are 638 people in ICU – up 16 on yesterday.

Due to the substantial rise in positives and deaths since the end of December 2020, Portugal was placed in full lockdown on Friday, January 15, for a month.

Portugal’s Prime Minister, António Costa, stressed: “We must unite to stop the pandemic, and that it is necessary to return to the duty of compulsory confinement, as we had in March and April 2019”.

