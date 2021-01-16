Police Shut Down Tattoo Parlour For Operating Without Licence

POLICE shut down a tattoo parlour operating as several different businesses without a legal licence in Spain’s Alicante.

A ‘Jack of all trades’ is facing a serious fine of up to €300,000 for operating a shop that posed as a tattoo parlour, hairdressers, pub and teaching academy all at the same time – without a licence for a single one. Sources from the Fox Local Police Unit of Alicante said that they identified the illegal premises on Thursday afternoon, January 14, in the Plaza de la Viña.

The owner of the store wasn’t able to produce a licence for operating these activities and what’s more, police found a waiting room complete with computer games where no coronavirus restrictions were being followed. They also discovered a bar area where alcohol and other products were openly for sale.

The establishment was immediately closed down and the owner faces massive fines for a number of serious infractions, ranging anywhere from €601 up to €300,000.

