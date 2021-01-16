Police Break Up Rave On Military Base In Spain’s Sevilla

POLICE break up illegal rave on old military base in Spain’s Sevilla

Local Police in Sevilla broke up an illegal ‘rave that was taking place at an old military base in Sevilla in the early hours of Saturday morning, January 16. Officers were deployed to the base near Alcosa Park at around 2am after neighbours complained that a party was going on.

When they arrived, officers found eighteen people drinking alcohol and partying, contrary to lockdown restrictions and the night-time curfew. All eighteen were denounced and will face fines for the breach. In addition, one of the party-goers was sanctioned for failing a breathalyser while trying to leave the military base in his car.

🟥02:00 h. Policía Local desaloja una fiesta rave y denuncia a 18 jóvenes por consumo de alcohol incumpliendo las restricciones horarias. Un conductor fue denunciado por dar positivo en alcoholemia.

Antigua base militar en Alcosa #Sevilla.#Gobernaciónhttps://t.co/aoqIFtVQRR pic.twitter.com/Np36XDKc5k

— Emergencias Sevilla (@EmergenciasSev) January 16, 2021

