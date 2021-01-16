POLICE break up 100-strong traveller funeral with dozens of mourners fined

North London police were forced to break up a funeral for a local traveller in Clyde Road, Seven Sisters on Thursday, January 14, after reports that more than one hundred mourners had attended the wake. Under current Covid restrictions, a maximum of thirty people are permitted at a funeral, and social distancing and safety precautions must be followed.

According to reports from the Metropolitan Police, a number of the mourners had been drinking alcohol and became aggressive towards officers when asked to break up the gathering. In total, 42 people were slapped with fined penalty notices of £200 and one man was arrested on a separate charge of theft.

